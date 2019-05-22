Classifieds

Bulletin Board

Eugene Sex Addicts Anonymous Helpline Recording (541-342-5582). For meetings & information: www.eugene-saa.com

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Out Of the Fog Marijuana Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at 7:30 in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 18th & Pearl. Hope for marijuana addicts. Helpline # (541) 653-7707.

GREENHILL HUMANE SOCIETY Everybody Deserves a Good Home. Open Fr-Tu 11a-6p, closed We/Th. 88530 Green Hill Rd 541-689-1503 and 1st Avenue Shelter open Tu-Fr 10a-6p & Sa 10a-5:30p, closed Su/Mo. 3970 W. 1st Ave 541-844-1777. green-hill.org See our Pet of the Week!

QUALITY CRAFT SHOW 22nd Annual. May 25 & 26. 10-4. Yachats Commons. 70 Booths, Gifts Galore. Crafts, Art, Demos, Food, Chair Massage, Fun. Free Admission. 541-547-4738. EXPECT THE EXCEPTIONAL!

Auction and Estate Services

ESTATE SALE- Antiques, collectibles & curiosities to explore. 1101 W 18th Ave. Sunday May 26th 9am-4pm.

Garage Sales

Giant Company & Employee Garage Sale! You’ll find items for your home, yard, kids, adults, outdoor, travel, and even business goods. An entire parking lot full of new and antique items! June 1st & 2nd from 8am-5pm. 3900 West 1st Ave in Eugene.

Lawn & Garden

Spring Plant Sale.Unusual perennials from my garden. 541-689-4686. Open Daily. 3000 Calla St.,Eugene

Career Training

HVAC Technician/ Installer Apprenticeship Applications for future Apprenticeship employment in Lane and Douglas Counties. Minimum qualification: 18 yrs old, High School grad or GED and 1 yr HS Algebra with C or placement test equivalent. Pick up applications May 20-31, 2019 online at NWApprenticeship.org Info at 541-279-1543.

Sheet Metal Installer Apprenticeship Applications for current employment opportunities in Lane and Douglas Counties. Minimum qualification are 18 yrs. old, High School grad or GED and 1 yr. High School Algebra with C or placement test equivalent. Application available on-line February 11-22, 2019 at NWApprenticeship.org Please call 541-279-1543 if you need info. Women and Minorities are encouraged to apply

Need Birth Control? An Annual Wellness Exam? STI Testing and Treatment? Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon accepts Insurance, Medicaid (OHP) and self-paying patients. All are welcome here! Make an appointment online today at ppsworegon.org or call 800-230-PLAN

Appliance Service

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

Cleaning

KWIKI KOALA : Excellent references. Under new management. Carol 541-912-2575

General Services

T&T Services Gutters, Power Washing, Moving, & Yard Maintenance– James, (541)359-8123, jamesd97477@gmail.com

Hauling

The Recyclers since 1989 Jim Calhoun 541.953.6675 Gus Ramirez 541.514.4283 Storm Cleanups! Dump Runs, Hot Tubs, Chainsaw Work, General Labor, etc. Metal/Vehicle Recycling. Check Out Our Reviews Online! Bonded & Insured. Yard Debris Recycled at: Lane Forest Products

Landscape

Organic Yard Care Spencer Butte Professional Services: Yard Clean-up, tree pruning, Bi-weekly maintenance. Ready for Spring? (541) 623-0603

Painting

Interior & Exterior Painting: Low Cost & Top Quality Job. Call (541)799-7201- Kevin

Windows

Window Cleaning . Smudges Window Cleaning Co est 2001 residential & commercial 541-914-0766 text/voice

HOME IMPROVEMENT : Exterior painting specialist. Dry rot and siding repairs Sherwin Williams used. Low Cost, Matthew (541) 221- 0420.

Attorney/Legal

DIVORCE $130. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com

Legal Notices

Estate of Patricia Jenne Lane – Notice to Interested Persons (No. 19PB01629)In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lane, Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of Patricia Jenne Lane, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that Debra Lane has been appointed as personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned personal representative in care of the undersigned attorney at: 4949 Meadows Road, Suite 600, Lake Oswego, Oregon, 97035 within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative or the attorney for the personal representative. Dated and first published May 16th, 2019. DEBRA LANE Personal Representative c/o Stephanie Carter, OSB No. 093064, DRANEAS & HUGLIN, P.C. Attorney for Personal Representative 4949 Meadows Road, Suite 600 Lake Oswego, OR 97035

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: Juvenile Department. Case No. 18JU09581 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of: ALTON STEPHEN ALLBRITTON A Child. TO: Lillian Emily Allbritton IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named child for the purpose of placing the child for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, on the 6th day of June, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated April 14, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County. Date of first publication: May 9th, 2019, Date of last publication: May 23rd, 2019. NOTICE READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON JUNE 20, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane Juvenile Department at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401, at 541/682-4754 , between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information.IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: Hilary R. Jacobson, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, Oregon 97401. Phone: (541) 686-7973. ISSUED this 3rd day of May, 2019. Issued by: /s/ Hilary R. Jacobson, Hilary R. Jacobson #050689, Senior Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DEBBIE L. ARNOLD, Deceased. Case No. 19PB02539 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present their claims, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, to the personal representative at: Edgar Guerra, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Dated and first published: May 23, 2019. /s/ Dwight L. Faulhaber, OSB #710584, Attorney for Estate. Edgar Guerra , 1032 Penrose Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Dwight L. Faulhaber, OSB #710584, 912 Lawrence Street, Suite 1, Eugene, OR 97401. Phone: (541) 686-2034. Fax: (541) 686-6252.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY– Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of IDA BELL BUNDRANT , Deceased. Case No. 19PB01462 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSON – Notice is hereby given that James Larry Bundrant has been appointed has qualified as the personal representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are here by required to present the same, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, to the personal representative at: James Larry Bundrant, C/0 Lynn Shepard, Attorney at Law, 66 Club Road, Suite 200, Eugene, Oregon 97401, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative or the attorney for the personal representative. Dated and first published: May 9th, 2019. /S/ James Larry Bundrant. James Larry Bundrant, Personal Representative. Lynn Shepard Attorney for Personal Representative. 66 Club Road, Suite 200, Eugene, Oregon 97401. (541)485-3222

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE Case No.: 16DR04012 ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE RE: MODIFICATION OF PARENTING TIME AND CHILD SUPPORT (Ex Parte) In the Matter of: MEREDITH LYNN YOUNG, Petitioner, and STIRLING YOUNG, Respondent. BASED UPON the records and files herein, the Motion and Declaration of Respondent/Father herein, and pursuant to ORS 107.135, ORCP 78, and ORS 20.190; the Court being fully advised in the premises; IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that Petitioner, Meredith Lynn Young (“Mother”), file a written appearance by Declaration/Affidavit, in answer to Father’s Motion and Declaration, together with a Uniform Support Declaration, within thirty (30) days, to show cause, if any exists, why the Court should not modify the Custody Order entered herein on or about December 18, 2013 and the supplemental Custody Modification Order entered on or about December 29,2015 from the State of North Carolina, County of Henderson, as follows: 1. PARENTING TIME: Modifying the parenting plan of the minor child, Isabella Lynn Young, age 10, to a schedule that is in the minor child’s best interests, as set forth in the Father’s Declaration in Support filed herewith; 2. CHILD SUPPORT: Modifying the child support obligation and ordering child support in accordance with the Oregon Support Guidelines, and implanting clear provisions for sharing reasonable costs for the minor child; 3. ATTORNEY FEES: Ordering Mother to make a contribution towards Father’s costs and reasonable attorney fees incurred herein pursuant to ORS 107.135 and 107.434. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Mother shall also serve certified true copies of any written appearance and/or declaration on Father’s attorney simultaneously upon filing such with the Court; IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that if Mother fails to file and provide copies of said documents as set forth above; this Court may enter an Order granting Father the relief sought above and any other such relief as may be appropriate. /s/ Ilisa Rooke-Ley, Circuit Court Judge (10/09/2018, 10:58 am) Prepared and Submitted By: Jacy F. Arnold, OSB# 011 880 Attorney for Respondent/Father arnold@arnoldlawfirm.com ARNOLD LAW 401 E. 10th Ave., Suite 400, Eugene, Oregon 97401 (541) 338-9111 (541) 338-9101 fax. NOTICE You must file a response in writing to this order to the court clerk along with a filing fee within 30 days from the date this order is served upon you. If you do not file a written responding declaration within such time, the other side may automatically be given the relief against you which the other side is requesting in the attached motion. Your written responding declaration must be mailed or presented to the clerk of the court so as to actually reach the clerk of the court within the time stated above. Your written responding declaration must be accompanied by payment of any filing fee required by law for the filing of the responding declaration, or you must obtain a court order waiving or deferring such filing fee (you should contact the clerk of the court if you have any questions concerning a filing fee.) At or before the time you file your written responding declaration with the clerk of the court, you must mail a certified true copy of these documents, or any other document filed with the court, to the attorney for the other side and you must attach to these documents, which you file with the clerk, a certificate showing that you have mailed a certified true copy of these documents to the attorney for the other side.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, YOU SHOULD SEE AN ATTORNEY Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 584-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IMMEDIATELY. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 584-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. First publication date of May 2, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE In the Matter of the Estate of BEVERLY ELAINE SOASEY, Deceased. No. 19PB02707 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned personal representative at 2702 Stonehaven Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative, Lawrence Deckman, at 2406 Lawrence Street, Eugene, Oregon 97405 (541) 731-1227. Dated and first published May 9th, 2019. /s/ Lucas Abram Soasey. Lucas Abram Soasey, Personal Representative.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE- Juvenile Department. In the Matters of: SARAH ADELIA JENN RIVERA, KALIN RIVERA, Children. Case No. 17JU08470 Case No. 17JU08471. PUBLISHED SUMMONS TO: Sergio Arturo Rivera IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: Petitions have been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named children for the purpose of placing the children for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, on the 5th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated May 13, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County. Date of First Publication: May 23rd, 2019. Date of Last Publication: June 6th, 2019 NOTICE READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON JULY 18, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named children either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane Juvenile Department at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401, at 541/682-4754 , between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information.IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY Katherine D. Yancey, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. Phone: (541)686-7973. ISSUED this 20th day of May, 2019. Issued by: /s/ Katherine D. Yancey, Katherine D. Yancey #136514, Assistant Attorney General.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY – PROBATE DEPARTMENT -Case No. 19PB03062: In the matter of the Estate of WILLIAM SUMNER SWIFT, Decedent, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BRANDON WILLIAM SWIFT has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the aforementioned personal representative c/o Northwest Legal, Attn: Jinoo Hwang, 856 Olive Street, Suite 106, Eugene, OR 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or attorney for the personal representative, Northwest Legal, Attn: Jinoo Hwang, 856 Olive Street, Suite 106, Eugene, OR 97401.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: ESTATE OF BRADLEY ROBERT MYERS LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19PB03353 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the undersigned Personal Representative James Poverman, c/o Janice L. Mackey, HUTCHINSON COX, PO Box 10886, Eugene, Oregon 97440. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of first publication of this notice to the Personal Representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the Attorney for the Personal Representative, named above. Dated and first published May 16th, 2019.. Petitioner: James Poverman, 270 Coachman, Eugene, OR 97405. Phone: 541-513-5444 Attorney for Petitioner: Janice L. Mackey, OSB #003001, Hutchinson Cox, PO Box 10886, Eugene, OR, 97440. Phone: 541-686-9160. Fax: 541-343-8693 Email: jmackey@eugenelaw.com

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Probate proceedings in the Estate of Siegfried E. Engelmann, Deceased, are now pending in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Case No. 19PB03794, and Owen C. Engelmann has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative, c/o Gleaves Swearingen LLP, Attorneys at Law, 975 Oak Street, Suite 800, Eugene, OR 97401, within 4 months from the date of the first publication of this notice or such claims may be barred. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN to all persons whose rights may be affected by the above entitled proceedings that additional information may be obtained from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. Dated and first published this 23rd day of May, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Ty Haines has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Debra Ann Haines, Deceased by the Lane County Circuit Court in Case No. 19PB03032. All persons with claims against the estate must present them to the personal representative in care of his attorney within four months from the date of first publication, or they may be barred. Additional information may be obtained from the records of the court, the personal representative or his attorney. First published: May 16th, 2019. Ty Haines, Personal Representative c/o Sylvia Sycamore, OSB #001150 Sylvia Sycamore, P.C. 132 E. Broadway, Suite 410 Eugene, OR 97401

The University of Oregon Police Department has in its physical possession the unclaimed personal property described below. If you have any ownership interest in any of that unclaimed property, you must file a claim with the Police Department within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, or you will lose your interest in that property. The Police Department is located at 2141 E. 15th Ave., Eugene, 97403-1230. You may be able to contact the department at (541) 346-3232. The property includes but is not limited to backpacks, bicycles, cell phones, jewelry, knives, glasses, misc. electronics, clothing. Proof of ownership is required.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY PROBATE DEPARTMENT In the Matter of the Estate of: LEAH CONSTANCE ALLEN, Deceased, Case No. 19PB03572 . INFORMATION TO INTERESTED PERSONS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned,James A. Palmer, has, on May 10, 2019 been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative, James A. Palmer, Attorney at Law, 101 E. 14th Ave., Eugene, OR 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court or the Personal Representative. Dated and first published May 23rd, 2019, By Personal Representative James A, Palmer.