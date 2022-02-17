Invest PERS Money In Renewable Energy

It’s wonderful to have the days growing longer, but as they do the dry and hot season approaches and I worry about the challenges it brings. It’s clear that climate change is already on our doorstep and is fueling unprecedented climate-induced heatwaves (2021) and fires (2020).

Less clear is how our state treasury may be contributing to the crisis. Many of us PERS retirees want to know how our treasury is investing the $130 billion of our money that it manages. Thankfully, HB 4115 is before our legislature this short session, which will ensure our treasury publicly releases that information so we can ensure it’s invested in ways that support our values.

We need transparent, climate-safe investments. We need investments in renewable energy that support a healthy future, not climate-wrecking fossil fuel corporations.

Patricia Hine

Eugene