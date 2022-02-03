Tankers For The Memories

I thoroughly enjoyed reading Bob Warren’s air tanker column (“A Star is Born”) in the Jan. 27 issue. My father was a Korean War pilot. He served with the Army in Panama in WWII and transitioned to the Army Air Corps (pre-U.S. Air Force) to fly. I remember going with him to Van Nuys airport in the 1960s. He would work on his tail-dragger Cessna, and I would try to pretend that I wasn’t bored out of my mind. This was before they extended the runway over the highway. After that, we would find ourselves driving under the jets as they touched down. Very unnerving.

Thank you for the enlightening and nostalgic article.

Elena Rae

Eugene