Each team has had its hiccups, be it with tough early-season losses and on-again and off-again COVID-related postponements, but the University of Oregon’s men’s and women’s basketball teams now seem to have found their strides. Both teams have established winning streaks to set themselves up at Matthew Knight Arena this weekend for a chance to move higher in the Pac-12 Conference standings. The Oregon women — 11-5 overall, 3-1 in the conference entering the week and ranked 19th in the country — will host UCLA and USC on Friday and Sunday. The Ducks have won four straight, including home triumphs over Arizona and Connecticut, both ranked in the top 10 at the time. Oregon’s men’s team — 12-7, 5-3 and winners of six of its last seven games after a bumpy December — fills in the gap Saturday with a contest against (don’t call it “The Civil War”) in-state rival Oregon State. The two teams met Jan. 10 in Corvallis, with the Ducks prevailing 78-76. With March Madness around the corner, every possession of every game matters, so buckle up Duck basketball fans. This is the start of your favorite time of the year.

The University of Oregon’s women’s basketball team against UCLA has been postponed but is still planned to play USC at noon Jan. 30. Both games are at Matthew Knight Arena and are televised on the Pac-12 Network. The Oregon men’s team hosts Oregon State 7 pm Jan. 29 at Matthew Knight Arena, or you can watch it on ESPN2. Tickets for each game are at GoDucks.com.

This article has been updated to reflect the Duck women’s basketball postponement.