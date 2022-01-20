Traditional newspapers call opinion pieces written by the community “op eds” because they appear “opposite the editorial” page where the opinions of the editorial board are published.

Here at Eugene Weekly we call them our “Local and Vocal” viewpoints rather than op eds because we keep our editorial opinions to our brief notes in Slant and try to give community members room not only in our robust letters section but also in longer columns.

We love reading what the community has to say, and judging by the letters we get in response, you love reading them too, even when you don’t agree with them.

Want to weigh in? Write a letter of 250 words or less and send it to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com, or write a viewpoint of up to 800 words and send it to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.