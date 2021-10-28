Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cornbread Cafe 1290 W. 7th Ave., 541-505-9175. CornbreadCafe.com

2. Morning Glory 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709. MorningGloryEugene.com.

3. Laughing Planet 760 Blair Blvd., 541-868-0668; 2864 Willamette, 541-505-5399. LaughingPlanet.com. 