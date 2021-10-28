Best Secondhand Shop

1. St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store and organization headquarters at 2890 Chad Dr., 541-687-5820. Fifteen retail outlets in western Oregon include several thrift stores and a used-car lot in Eugene. SVDP.us. 

2. Buffalo Exchange 131 E. 5th Ave., 541-687-2805. BuffaloExchange.com.

3. SARA’s Treasures 871 River Rd., 541-607-8892. SARAsTreasures.org. 