Best Event Venue

Best of Eugene

1. Cuthbert Amphitheater 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy, 541-762-8099. TheCuthbert.com.

2. WOW Hall (Community Center for the Performing Arts) 291 W. 8th Ave., 541-687-2746. WOWHall.org.

3. Hult Center for the Performing Arts 1 Eugene Ctr., 541-682-5000. HultCenter.org.