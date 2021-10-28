Best Burger - Killer Burger Photo by Todd Cooper

1. Killer Burger 50 W. Broadway, 541-636-4731. KillerBurger.com.

2. Cornucopia 295 W. 17th Ave., 541-485-2300; 207 E. 5th Ave. Ste. 109, 541-485-2676; 521 Main St., Springfield, 541-485-2879. CornucopiaEugene.com.

3. Little Big Burger 1404 Orchard St., 541-357-4771. LittleBigBurgers.com.

During high school, I worked at an American Graffiti-like drive-in as a carhop (and later as a cook), and while at community college and undergrad, at a ‘50s-themed mall burger joint. So I know burgers — and have possibly listened to more 1950s Top 40 music than those who lived during that time. With my infinite wisdom, I’ve found — as well as readers — that Killer Burger is the place in Eugene for the greasy goodness that are burgers. But Killer Burger goes beyond the meat, cheese and bun. I mean, take a look at the Jose Mendoza (my favorite), which is loaded with bacon, roasted green chiles, Monterey jack cheese, house sauce, grilled onion and pickles. Every bite is a heavenly experience. And best of all, for me at least, is that Killer Burger doesn’t play the American Graffiti soundtrack nonstop.