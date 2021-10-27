Best Artist

1. Chris Moody CargoCollective.com/ChrisMoody/CV-Contact.

Chris Moody is clearly a man of many dimensions. He likes to draw and paint, though he’s primarily a photographer. (And he was also voted Best drag queen in this year’s competition.) “Life is art,” Moody said in a quick phone interview after the ballots were counted. “On top of everything I’m an observer of all the little niches that create a lot of art and inspiration. Life is art, and art is life.” His work was exhibited in two shows in Eugene earlier in the fall; the best place to see it now is on his website. — Bob Keefer