It’s Not The Time To Cut Trees

I am concerned about EWEB’s cutting of trees in Eugene. If they have reservoirs they are decommissioning, why aren’t they keeping those reservoirs going vs. clear-cutting beautiful old forests?

Given climate change, saving any trees that are standing seems like a priority to me. People who want to see the clear-cutting stopped should contact the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), where there is currently a stay on this project. LUBASupport@oregon.gov.

Let’s keep trees standing — they are our lifeline.

Albert Kaufman

Portland