Regarding last week’s cover [“Disaster Kit,” EW 8/5] it is easy to see that we are becoming refugees in our own country.

The homeless camps did not just happen overnight, they have been manifesting for a long time with people in power that don’t seem too interested in fixing it.

If you look at the cover of the movie Soylent Green you will see that it takes place in the year 2022.

Truth is stranger than fiction, and reality can really suck for people who have nothing.

Lonnie Stoner

Eugene