Help protect a precious environmental area called the Willamette River Greenway (also known as Potter’s Field at Lombard Street in Eugene) which is over three acres of green space that is poised for exploitation by an out-of-state developer, the Evergreen Housing Development Group.

At Lombard Street, they want to have 128 parking spaces, three stories, 94 expensive, market-rate apartments. All in the Willamette River Greenway. The proposed complex prevents all direct access to the Ruth Bascom bike path, requires removal of dozens of heritage trees and paves over fertile, class 1 soils.

Please tell the Evergreen Housing Development Group to save the Greenway and sell it to the Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation. Contact Jim Stephens, Acquisitions Executive, at Jim@Evergreenhd.com and Colleen Gottlieb at Colleen@Evergreenhd.com or write them both at: Evergreen Housing Development Group, 66 S Hanford St, Suite 300, Seattle WA 98134.

Let’s preserve and protect the natural scenic, historical and recreational qualities of the Willamette Greenway for everyone and for future generations.

Planet Glassberg

Eugene