Newman For 4J Board

Three Eugene 4J School Board seats are on the ballot this May. Please join me in supporting Judy Newman for re-election to her post. Newman is one of Oregon’s leading early childhood and special needs experts with deep experience and knowledge in governance, teamwork, leadership and education.

The issues facing the school district are profound: Getting our children safely back to school; recruiting a new school superintendent; resolving achievement gaps and creating safe and equitable environments for learning.

As a 25-year volunteer at United Way and founder of Early Childhood Cares, Newman is a tireless advocate for all children and families, especially those needing a hand up to enter school ready to learn. She brings to the school board transparency, accountability, teamwork and collaboration.

As the former executive director of United Way, I frequently witnessed Newman bring contentious parties to the table and help them find the common good. She “gets” governance.

With so many important issues facing us there is no one more qualified to lead and to care for our kiddos and families. Please help re-elect Newman to the 4J School Board. Her website ElectJudyNewman.com has more information on her positions, her experience and her many endorsers.

Priscilla Gould

Eugene