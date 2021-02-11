The show does go on, for the sake of Egan Warming Center. For nine years, the Eugene Caldera Songwriting Tribe, nearly two dozen strong, has convened at Tsunami Books in Eugene to play a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul program that provides overnight shelter for the homeless on cold nights. It’s always been a popular benefit. This year, because of COVID, two prerecorded hour-long virtual watch parties have been set up where the musicians — from Beth Wood and John Shipe to Julia O’Reilly, who also produced the shows — will perform from their homes or from socially distanced locales. There may even be haiku performances. They have been known to happen at this benefit. Mark your calendars, because the show must go on.

The Eugene Caldera Songwriting Tribe’s two-part benefit for Egan Warming Center begins Feb. 14 at noon and can be found on the group’s YouTube channel and Facebook. Part two of the benefit is March 14, also at noon. Donations of between $5 and $20 to Egan can be made at St. Vincent de Paul’s website (SVDP.us). — Dan Buckwalter