Bush Whacker

It matters today that George W. Bush was never elected president. We would not have Chief Justice John Roberts nor Justice Samuel Alito. Instead, we would have liberal judges and a liberal court majority.

Michael Connell was in control of the Ohio vote count for the 2004 presidential election. He stole that count for Bush. The Ohio “count” gave Bush the presidency.

While on his way to expose the vote fraud to the press, including the Columbus Free Press, he was apparently murdered. He was an accomplished pilot. The wreckage of the crash that killed him was cleaned up at night against protocol.

Please Google the Columbus Free Press and Michael Connell. There is the truth of one of the two stolen Bush presidential elections.

Kevin Russell

Eugene