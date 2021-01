At Pisgah Arboretum the Sunday before the inauguration, we’re sitting on a bench by the river. I envision we are Joe and Jill Biden. Nobody knows we’re there. Everybody’s masked, of course.

The river flows full, choppy and sunlit, washing away the last four years.

Families with dogs enjoy the trail behind us. We’re refreshed, ready for tomorrow and tomorrow.

Mitch Hider

Eugene