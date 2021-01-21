It’s Unforgivable

In today’s letters (1/14), Christopher and Deb Michaels argue that we should “practice forgiveness” with the seditious rabble that invaded the Capitol.

No. No forgiveness. We tried this 155 years ago with the seditious traitors of the Confederacy, and the result was Jim Crow and a century of more white supremacy. This stops now. These people must be driven out of civic life and back under the rocks from which they oozed. Today’s traitors must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as should their enablers in the Senate and the House.

These people know nothing of goodwill. Their faith is always bad faith. They cannot be trusted, and should never be trusted.

Gary Frazier

Eugene

Editor’s note: The letter was sent before Jan. 6 and was not addressing the Jan. 6 insurrection.