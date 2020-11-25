Thankful For Books

I want to thank Eugene mayor and City Council for making library cards available to any family with children in the Eugene 4J and Bethel School Districts free of charge. There are large families who live outside of the city and haven’t been able to get a card without paying a fee.

At a time when online learning is creating a drop in reading skills for our K-3 students this opportunity to get free books is very important.

Now parents and caregivers can read to the students at home. It will make a positive difference for the students and it is a great time to snuggle with the little ones.

The library has implemented a protocol to make it safe to pick up and return the books.

This is something we can all be thankful for at Thanksgiving.

Jim Torrey

Eugene