The Pledge Was Written By A Socialist

In the Georgia runoff election, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running an attack ad against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock that displays children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag as an antidote to socialism and Black Lives Matter protesters. I bet she doesn’t know that the pledge was written in 1892 to instill patriotism and love of this country in newly arrived immigrants by Francis Bellamy, who also happened to be a socialist.

If she has read past the first two lines, I want Loeffler to stand with me and defend “the Republic [our country] for which it [the flag] stands” by demanding that Donald Trump accept his defeat in an election in which there has been no evidence of fraud because a Republic is a form of democracy in which voters elect their officials and representatives in a free and fair election.

The pledge speaks of “one Nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all” because it was produced by a generation that still remembered a war fought to preserve the Union and free the slaves. If she wants the pledge recited in schools and loves this country and the flag the way I do, she will support Black Lives Matter protesters and demand equal treatment under the law for everyone, including African Americans.

If she does neither of these two things, I question her patriotism because she dishonors the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance that she pretends to defend.

Donald M. Brasted- Maki

Eugene