Biden No Sellout

Regarding Greg Williams’ letter of Nov. 12 (“Biden Will Sell Us Out”), Operation Warp Speed had no bearing on Pfizer’s production of a COVID vaccine. The company used $2 billion of its own money.

“We were never part of the Warp Speed,” Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said to The New York Times. “We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

Anytime anyone states with great certainty that “everyone knows” something, the BS detector goes off. It seems quite clear that Williams would like to promote the idea that people of color are straining the world’s population, but it remains a truth of little consequence, since the Caucasian “race” makes up a scant 10 percent of all humanity. Maybe Williams’ next letter will tell us what he plans to do about that.

Leo Muzzy

Eugene