CAHOOTAS' Summer Johnson and Tim Black prepare for their shift.Photo by Todd Cooper

Best Program for the Homeless 

1. CAHOOTS 341 E. 12th Ave. 541-342-8255. WhiteBirdClinic.org/Cahoots.

2. Eugene Mission 1542 W. 1st Ave. 541-344-3251. EugeneMission.org.

3. St. Vincent de Paul 555 High St. 541-344-2115; 100 E. 11th Ave. 541-868-0200. SVdP.us. 