Courtesy photo.

Best Coffee 

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Wandering Goat 268 Madison St. 541-344-5161. WanderingGoat.com. 

2. Dutch Bros DutchBros.com. 

3. Equiano Coffee 300 Blair Blvd. 541-953-2879. EquianoCoffee.com. 