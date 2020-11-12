Bao Bao House and Kung Fu Bistro

Best Chinese Food

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. (Tie) Kung Fu Bistro 2560 Willamette. 541-968-9258. Facebook.com/KungFuBistroEugene.

1. (Tie) Bao Bao House 868 W. Park St. 541-799-1088. BaoBaoHouseOR.com.

2. Lok Yaun 3000 W 11th Ave. 541-345-7448. Find on Facebook.

3. Twin Dragon 919 River Rd. 541-688-5481. Twin-Dragon-Restaurant.com. 