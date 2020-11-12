1. Katy Cote Higher Ground, 324 E. 12th Ave. No. 2. 541-636-3724. MossCrossing.com.

2. Kellianne Firnsin Higher Ground, 324 E. 12th Ave. No. 2. 541-393-6892. Find on Leafly.com.

3. Tyler Banks Moss Crossing, 2751 Friendly St. 541-636-3724. MossCrossing.com.

Higher Ground Dispensary can be proud of its budtender Katy Cote for winning this year’s best budtender award. Considering herself a lifer in the industry, Cote says got her start in 2016, and the rest is history. While Cote is glad to be in Oregon where we have access to cannabis, she wishes it was more widely available.

“I would love for cannabis to be available nationally,” Cote says. “It helps so many people and I would love for legalization to expand.”

While she eventually wants to own a dispensary, she’s just happy to be involved in any way. Cote adds, “Being a part of this is amazing, and I love it so much.”