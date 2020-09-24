Time To Act On Climate

Climate change is here! We could contact Congressman Peter DeFazio and ask for real action — or is it too late? DeFazio, with his years of experience and his support from fellow members of Congress has the best chance of making the needed legislation. How about a tax on gasoline or diesel fuels? How about a doubling of industries’ emission fee of Title V of the Clean Air Act? It is an easy way to tax dirty industries such as Seneca and International Paper. This would be a real beginning.

Ruth Duemler

Eugene