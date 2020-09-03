Get Serious With Your Vote

I just read “Live Free or Die Tryin’” (Eugene Weekly, 8-27), and I get it: The two-party system sucks, and you’re still bummed that Democrats didn’t crown Bernie king. If this were any other year, I wouldn’t mind fluff pieces on third-party candidates, but the simple fact is that any vote this fall that isn’t for Joe Biden is one cast for Trump. You don’t have to like it, but that’s reality.

We’re facing someone who threatens the American way of life on an existential level. Is “A brony VP? How wacky!” really the note you want to be striking right now?

Kris Bluth

Eugene