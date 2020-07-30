OCF Was A Virtual Blast

Thank you to all the Oregon Country Fair friends, family and staff who put on an exceptional virtual experience for all of us recently. It felt very much like we were at the fair a number of times during the weekend. Usually during the Fair I’m busy at our craft booth, but this year I got to see live performances by acts that I’d never been able to see. I also saw a few that I’ve come to know and love, and I was reminded how precious our time in Veneta is. Now if we could just recreate the Ritz virtually, I would be really excited 🙂

This year I also got to support local crafters and artists financially by being reminded of their wares through the event websites, and I hope that helps them survive in this time of no in public gatherings.

I look forward to returning to the next Oregon Country Fair and thank you again for all of your efforts to make us feel welcome.

Albert Kaufman

Portland