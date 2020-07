I’ve had it! Enough with the government telling me what I can do! “Wear a mask!” “Socialistic distancing!”

And the highways are the worst! “Drive on the right side of the road!” they say. This is a free country! I have a right to drive on the left side of the road if I want, not that I’d ever do anything on the left!

And don’t get me started on red lights! Who needs such government interference in the way I drive?!

What’s next?! A ban on exclamation points?!!

David Stone

Eugene