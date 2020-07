Think it was costly when we renamed Beltline Road a few years back? That will be nothing compared to renaming our county. I say we keep the name Lane but base it on someone who was not a slavery apologist. I nominate Lois Lane, upstanding reporter for The Daily Planet and ally of Superman (we could sure use him now!). It will be a tribute to journalists everywhere and to the fine daily newspaper we once had here.

Robert Young

Lowell