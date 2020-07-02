Cancel Andrew Jackson

I appreciated the informative letter from Al Urquhart (Letters 6-25) regarding the naming of counties in Oregon. Considering the current drive to rename buildings and topple monuments related to slavery, I would only like to add that, although I have some doubts about such widespread actions, I would note that it is past time we abandoned the image of President Andrew Jackson on one of our most common bills: $20. I am aware that a change has been proposed for some years, but isn’t this the time if there ever was one?

My personal recommendation for a new image would be some honor for the Seminoles and other tribes that Jackson so brutally displaced. Let Natives displace Jackson for a change.

Patricia Spicer

Eugene