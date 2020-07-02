Beyond Renaming

OK, let’s rename Lane County. But let’s stretch and get a little bit more authentic. Let’s go Native. I can assure you, any one of the nations whose spirits permeate this Earth, within this wondrously green boundary, will rise to the occasion of giving heart to all unnecessary divisions among us. Maybe we will come to recognize an unfathomable depth of reality.

It’s a story that is yet left in layers of an unrevealed awareness, but all in its own time. Right now, let’s revel in our progress. Let’s lay down the sacred and reclaim the magic. Is it a secret that all beings require dignity, respect, recognition, honor and acceptance? Let’s remain united in this catalyst. I remember, Black is beautiful, and the song that used to make me feel so high, “Now Is The Time.” Isn’t it?

Sue Gallego

Eugene