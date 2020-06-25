Ever since I moved to Eugene, I’ve been a regular reader of the alternative newspapers in this town, from the Willamette Valley Observer to What’s Happening to the present-day Eugene Weekly.

They have consistently provided a much-needed perspective of what is considered newsworthy for our community, and I have looked forward to each publication with anticipation of more broadened viewpoints of essential local activities.

However, EW’s June 11 issue (‘Silence is Violence’) was a piece of journalistic excellence which far exceeded anything I have read from any printed news source within our community in my 45-plus years of living here. The breadth and depth of the reporting, the wide range of relevant issues as well as the honest and straightforward focus of each article are worthy of local, regional and national recognition.

Thank you for providing an unadulterated voice to current issues without whitewashing or apologizing. I am proud to acknowledge Eugene Weekly as the printed voice of our community.

Please continue to press forward with the essential work you are doing. Your publication is a much-needed beacon in the times of declining journalistic integrity.

Michael coyote Connelly

Eugene