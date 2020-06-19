Artists Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural on Eugene Street

On Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth, artists painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of Eugene’s Wayne L. Morse Courthouse. The muralists started painting around 5 am and used traffic quality yellow paint.

The city issued a permit, but the artists debated whether to even apply for a permit, one of the artists told Eugene Weekly. The artists are a part of the BIPOC Art Collective. The art collective is not associated with any of the protest groups in Eugene.

The street mural painting in Eugene is one of many throughout the U.S. — from Washington, D.C., to Cincinnati to Hollywood. Other street mural messages have included “End Racism Now,” “All Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police.”