Well, by now it is apparent that indeed the virus continues to spread across the land. It remains virulent, alive and growing daily, taking its devastating toll on us all. It lurks, persistently, an insidiously invisible contagion, infecting young and old, rich and poor, without regard to race, color or creed. No one is immune to it’s devastation and heartbreak.

And yes, COVID-19 continues to ravage us as well.

William Crutchfield

Eugene