A Demonstration of Rule Followers

The big demo here on Sunday, May 31, was widely lauded for its peaceful nature. But when do things change without a price to be paid? The massive anti-Vietnam war demos changed little or nothing. It was some years after the demos fizzled out in the early ’70s that the war ended. It ended when American troops, losing the war, started refusing to go out on non-defensive efforts.

In 2004 the demos were the biggest in world history, according to Noam Chomsky. They failed utterly to prevent the war against Iraq.

Thousands gathered on Sunday, but what they demonstrated was their willingness to obey all the rules, to not step out of line. Evidently property is sacred, life is not. Action, resistance is needed!

John Zerzan

Eugene