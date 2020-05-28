It’s Not The Pandemic, Stupid

When the state shuts down millions of private businesses but does not lay off government employees, it’s not about your health.

When the state bans you from running on a bike and walking path by threatening you with an $800 fine, it’s not about your health.

When people can walk nearly shoulder to shoulder in Portland, but residents of Florence and Reedsport cannot walk on nearly deserted beaches next to their homes, it’s not about your health.

When the state tells you to buy household goods and clothes at Target and Costco, but JCPenney and Nordstrom must remain closed, it’s not about your health.

When the state tells you it is dangerous to golf alone, fish alone or run a motorboat alone, but the Governor can get her stage make-up and hair done for TV appearances, it’s not about your health.

When the state can put you in a jail cell for walking in a park with your child because it’s too dangerous, but contemplates letting criminals out of jail cells for their health, it’s not about your health.

When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to visit a doctor for chiropractic or physical therapy treatments, but deems a liquor store essential, it’s not about your health.

Considering the quality of the decisions politicians and bureaucrats make for us, it is about time to enable citizens and businesses to make their own decisions on how to care for their neighbors, customers, and employees.

Nolan Nelson

Eugene