Stay Home and Vote

EUGENE
Mayor Lucy Vinis
City Council Ward 1 Emily Semple or Tim Morris
City Council Ward 2 Matt Keating
City Council Ward 7 Claire Syrett
City Council Ward 8 Randy Groves
EWEB 1&8 Matt McRae
EWEB 2&3 John Barofsky
EWEB 6&7 Sonya Carlson
SPRINGFIELD
Mayor Mike Eyster
City Council Ward 3 Kori Rodley or Johanis Tadeo
LANE COUNTY
Lane County Board of County Commissioners South Eugene District 3
Joel Iboa or Laurie Trieger
North Eugene District 4 Andrew Ross
District Attorney Patty Perlow
Measure 20-306 Yes on LCC Bond
OREGON
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan
FEDERAL
Congress, 4th District Peter DeFazio
Democratic Presidential Primary Joe Biden