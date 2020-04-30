A Present Window

The Vista Wellness Center is offering free online yoga classes via Zoom for every age and body type. These webinars focus on mindfulness and movement.

Owners Darcy Knight and Ryan Scott have backgrounds in therapy and counseling, so Vista Wellness Center’s foundation is in psychological services. “There are so many people experiencing so much stress right now,” Knight says. “We wanted to be able to offer this to the community. It’s a great way that we can give back.”

There are three weekly classes that participants can choose from. One is 4 pm Tuesdays for grades K-5, 3 pm Tuesdays for grades 6-12 and 11 am Thursdays for all levels and ages.

“It’s a comfortable experience for any level,” Knight says. “The goal of these webinars is to have calm among the chaos.”

The Zoom classes are one-way, so only the instructor’s screen and audio is shown to provide a more safe and secure platform.

Yoga instructor Jen Champion says the webinars are focused on mindfulness and movement due to the stress of the pandemic.

“We invite participants to be present in the moment. We move through breathing techniques, warm-ups, some yoga postures and a guided meditation.”

For more information on the Vista Wellness Center, you can visit VistaPsych.com/Wellness-Center.