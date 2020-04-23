There’s A Word For That

I am old and increasingly forgetful, so I appreciate EW’s reminder of the importance of masturbation in these isolating times. But I’m surprised no one has informed you that the M word, with its inevitable negative connotations, is no longer an acceptable descriptor for self-stimulation. The new, politically correct term, reportedly promulgated by Dr. Anthony Fauci, is sexual distancing. Please make this adjustment to your journalistic vocabulary, as it is paramount in a crisis that everyone pulls together.

Mike Kopf

Eugene