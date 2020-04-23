Stimulating Compassion

We are not wealthy, but we are retired with a reasonable income. My wife and I have decided what we will do with our stimulus check: We are going to do our best to stimulate America. We will select specific senate campaigns that have a serious chance of flipping the senate into a body that wants to help Americans — specifically Americans who need help.

States like Maine, Arizona, Colorado and Iowa have potential, and my favorite hopeful is Kentucky. It would be so meaningful if Moscow Mitch was dumped from his lofty perch. So, if you have even a little to offer, think about really Making America Work Again. Thank You.

Mike Berg

Eugene