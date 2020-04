Presidents Donald Trump and Michael Schill should resign their respective positions; one, as the head of the U.S. government and the other as head of the University of Oregon.

The former’s incompetence is too voluminous to recite in a letter; the latter accepts a salary of over $60,000 a month, plus free housing, a free car with all of the appropriate insurances paid. Both have exhausted our common sensibilities in the age of COVID-19.

“Let them eat broccoli.”

M. Reza Behnam, Ph.D

Eugene