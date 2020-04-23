In response to Greg Vaughn’s letter (Letters 4/16) judging bicyclists and runners as being spaced out because they cannot read the minds of walkers who are walking along the Willamette paths: Aren’t you contributing to the issue of distancing while walking side by side?

When there are walkers coming from both directions, two abreast, is that safe distancing? We are all — bikers, joggers, and walkers — responsible for being conscious of the current situation that requires common sense, and unfortunately, not everyone possesses that trait, including walkers. Please, no pointing fingers, nor judgment if you’re guilty yourself.

Leslie Adams

Eugene