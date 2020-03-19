EW’s Takeout and Delivery Directory

When the novel coronavirus hit Lane County, it hit local restaurants — and it hit them hard. Layoffs and closed doors ensued after Gov. Kate Brown announced that bars and restaurants had to go takeout only and gatherings were limited to 25 people or fewer.

But Lane County businesses are still serving the community. Below is a list of local restaurants and distilleries, as well as other endeavors that have takeout or delivery operations going at this time. To submit your local business go to EugeneWeekly.com/take-out-and-delivery-providers and add it to our list.

Enlarge Go to https://www.eugeneweekly.com/take-out-and-delivery-providers/ to add your business.

Restaurants

Ambrosia (takeout & delivery), 174 E. Broadway, 541-342-4141, 4:30 to 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday & Tuesday.

B2 Bar & Grill, 2794 Shadowview, 541-505-8909. Lunches & dinners, B2BarandGrill.com.

Bartolotti’s Pizza Bistro (takeout and delivery), 330 Main Street suite B , 541-505-8824, 11-8 , Entire menu available within a 5 mile radius.

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse (takeout and delivery), 1080 Valley River way Eugene, 541-344-2200, 11 am to 9 pm, Chicago-style pizza, craft beer and dessert, https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/menu/delivery

Bo & Vine Burger Bar, 941 Pearl Street, 971-351-0313, BoAndVine.com.

Burgerim, (takeout and delivery) Angus burgers & vegan options, 2866 Willamette Street, 541-383-1988, burgerim.com.

Café Soriah, (takeout), Mediterranean, 384 W. 13th Avenue. 541-342-4410. 4-8 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Soriah.com.

Café Yumm!, (three locations) 1801 Willamette Street (541-686-9866), 730 E. Broadway (541-344-9866) & 130 Oakway Center (541-465-9866) daily. CafeyYumm.com.

Carte Blanche Caterers, (boxed home delivery and takeout) omnivore, vegetarian and vegan options, BBQ comfort menu, 1000 S. Bertelsen Road #1, Monday-Friday, 11:30 am-1:30 pm; 4 pm-6 pm. CarteBlancheCaterers.com.

Cornbread Cafe, vegan comfort food, 541-650-6672, 11 am to 9 pm Tuesday to Saturday in Springfield.

El Rancho Meat Market & Taqueria, 632 Blair Blvd, 541-653-8533, 9 am to 8 pm daily.

Fall Creek Pizza (takeout and delivery), 39074 Jasper Lowell Road, Fall Creek, 541-746-3068, 9 am to 8 pm, pizzas, burgers, salads, beer and wine and convenience items. FallCreekMarket.com.

Fisherman’s Market (takeout & delivery), 830 W. 7th Avenue, 541-484-2722, open 11 am to 7 pm daily. EugeneFishMarket.com.

Giant Burger 3760 Main Street, Springfield, use drive-up window off of 38th Street, 541-747-3399, open 11:30 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday. Find on Facebook.

Hot Mama’s Wings, 420 W. 13th Avenue, 541-653-9999, 11 am to 9 pm daily. HotMamasWings.com.

Izakaya Meiji Company (a curry pop-up), 541-505-8804, IzakayaMeijiCompany.square.site.

Jasper’s Tavern 416 Main Street, Springfield, 11:30 am to 2 pm and 5:30 to 7:30pm Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday; 11:30 am to 2 pm and 5:30 to 8 pm Friday and Saturday JaspersTavern.com.

Joey’s Pizza (takeout) pizza & salad, 1498 South A street, Springfield, 541-746-6913, 11 am – 9 pm.

Juvenal’s Bakery (takeout), 1680w. 11th Avenue, 541-606-0439, 9 am – 7 pm, Mexican bakery, traditional tres leches cake, and more.

Killer Burger (takeout and delivery), burgers, beer and wine. 50 W. Broadway, 541-636-4731, 11 am – 10 pm Sun.-Thurs. 11 am-midnight Fri.-Sat.KillerBurger.com.

Kiva Grocery Store (takeout), 125 W. 11th Avenue, 541-342-8666, 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 8 pm Saturday & Sunday (delivery is 11 am to 7 pm, $3-10).

Kung Fu Bistro, Sichuan Chinese food, 2560 Willamette Street, 541-968-9258, 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm, closed Tuesdays. Find on Facebook.

Legend Of Szechuan, 207 E. 5th Avenue, 541-246-8691. 11:30am to 8 pm daily, Yelp.com/biz/legend-of-Szechuan-Eugene.

Mama Mayra’s, Mexican food, 764 Blair Blvd., 541-606-1823, 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Mckenzie Station Pub & Espresso(takeout), 56393 McKenzie Hwy, McKenzie Bridge, 541-822-6006.

Mezza Luna Pizzeria (takeout and delivery), pizza, calzones, salads, appetizers, bottled/canned beverages, growler fills, downtown Springfield, Crescent Village, downtown Eugene, daily 11am (12 noon on Sunday) to 8:30pm or 9 pm , MezzalunaPizzeria.com.

Morning Glory Cafe, vegetarian comfort food, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.squarespace.com.

New Day Bakery, (takeout) breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee drinks, pastries, breads, packaged cookies and biscotti, 449 Blair Blvd., 541-345-1695, NewDayBakery.net.

Newman’s Fish Market, fish and chips, 1545 Willamette Street, 541-344-2371, weekdays 11 am to 7 pm, Saturday 11 am to 6:30 pm and takeout window, 1545 Willamette Street, 8:30 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday, NewmansFish.com,NewmansFish.SquareSpace.com.

Ninkasi Takeout Service, 155 Blair Blvd, 541-344-2739, 11am to 7 pm every day. Ninkasibrewing.com

Noisette Pastry Kitchen, coffee shop and cafe, 541-654-5257, 8 am to 6 pm, NoisettePK.com.

Old Nick’s Pub, (takeout and delivery) British pub style, 211 Washington Street, 541-844-1280.

Pandita, 398 E. 11th Avenue, 541-654-5112, 11:30 am to 8 pm, PanditaRestaurant.com.

Pastini, Italian food, 541-505-1060, 11:30-8 pm, Pastini.com.

Pegasus Pizza, 541-344-4471, 541-344-9931 or 541-344-0844, noon to 8 pm daily, PegasusPizza.net.

Plank Town Brewing, 346 Main Street, Springfield, brew pub, 541-746-1890, 11 am to 9 pm, PlankTownBrewing.com.

Rackhouse BBQ LLC (takeout), 207 Madison st. Eugene, 541-285-0518, 12-8, Barbecue.

Sabai, Thai food, 541-654-5424 or 541-683-6096, weekdays 11 am to 7 pm; Saturday 12 pm to 7 pm; Sunday 4 pm to 7 pm, SabaiCafe.com.

Slice Pizzeria and Bar (takeout and delivery), pizzeria and bar, 325 Blair Blvd., 541-653-9937, Sun-Thurs. 11:30 am -8 p. Fri., Sat. 11:30 am-10pm.

Sizzle Pie (takeout and delivery), pizza — whole pies and salads, vegan, vegetarian, and meat options, 910 Willamette, 541-683-7437, 11 am to 9 pm, daily. SizzlePie.HungerRush.com.

Sweet Life Patisserie, (takeout and delivery) bakery, 755 Monroe Street and 1609 E. 19th Street, 541-683-5676.

Taqueria Mi Pueblo, 1532 Maxwell Road, 541-514-5196, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Takoda’s Restaurant, (takeout) 91806 Mill Creek Road, Blue River, 541-822-1153.

Tam’s Place Vietnamese Cuisine (takeout), 2777 Friendly St., 541-214-0562, Noon – 7:30 PM, Vietnamese Food

Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine (takeout), 1200 Oak Street, 541-343-1230, 11 am to 3 pm & 4:30 to 10 pm Monday through Friday, noon to 10 pm Saturday & Sunday, TararinThai.com.

Tasty Thai Campus (takeout & delivery), 1308 Hilyard St, 11 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 9:30 pm Saturday and Sunday. TastyThaiCampus.com.

Tradewinds Cafe & Catering Company (takeout & delivery), 3443 Hilyard Street, 11:30 am to 8 pm daily.ToastTab.com/Tradewinds-at-jiffy.



The Washburne Cafe, coffee shop and cafe, 541-746-7999, 8 am to 3 pm Tuesday through Sunday, find them on Facebook,

Track Town Pizza, 1809 Franklin Blvd. Order at 541-284-8484,TrackTownCampus.com.

Twin Dragon Restaurant, 919 River Road, 541-688-5481. 4 to 9 pm Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9:30pm on Friday and noon to 9:30 pm on Saturday. Closed on Sunday, Twin-Dragon-Restaurant.com.

Unon Thai Kitchen (takeout and delivery), 900 W. 7th Ave, Eugene, 541-689-0033, 11 am to 9 pm Tues – Fri, 12pm to 9 pm Sat & Sun, Authentic Thai Cuisine. Vegan and Gluten Free friendly.

Uki Uki, Donburi, curry, ribs, 901 Pearl Street, 541-687-4609, Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 10 pm. UkiUkiSushi.com

Ume Grill Onigiri House, Hilyard Street and 24th Ave., 541-517-0493, find on Facebook, 11 am to 8 pm every day

Ume Grill Skewer House, 1733 Pearl Street, 541-517-0493, 11 am to 9 pm every day, find on Facebook.

Viking Braggot Southtowne (takeout), 2490 Willamette, 541-515-6314, 11:30 am-8 pm daily, DrinkViking.com.

Yi Shen, (takeout and delivery) Asian food, 1915 W. 11th, 541-683-9386, Tues.-Sat. 11am-8pm, Sun 11 am-4 pm, Mon. closed, DoorDash.com

City of Eugene Parking Services says in addition to focusing on public safety issues only, it is creating a new service for restaurants and business owners for carry-out and delivery orders. Businesses can request one-two parking spots in front of their location as designated as a free parking spot for carry-out customers and/or delivery companies. The service is free for the business and parking free for the customers. To request this new service email parking@eugene-or.gov.

Other businesses delivering goods and offering services

Coburg Fit Club, 91088 N Willamette St Suite 3, 503-860-4334, CoburgFit.com, virtual studio membership, $25, membership options at Vagaro.com/coburgfitclub/memberships.

Heritage Distilling, local liquor, 110 Madison St, 541-357-4431, noon to 7 pm daily. Offers curbside pickup and home delivery program for spirits with a $5 delivery charge. Customers can call the tasting room, place their order for spirits and let them know that they have a food order ready for pick up and we will deliver that as well. No extra fee, and no charge to the restaurant. HeritageDistilling.com.

Run Hub, running equipment, 515 High Street, 541-344-1239, RunHubNW.com, 11 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 pm Sunday. Curbside delivery and free shipping.