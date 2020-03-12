COVID-19 Cancellations

Eugene Weekly will be updating this page with cancellations of local events as well as links to alternatives to gatherings, such as webstreaming or Zoom meetings.

Gov. Kate Brown has limited gatherings of more than 250 people in Oregon. President Donald Trump is stopping flights from Europe, except the UK.

Event organizers please send your updates to editor@eugeneweekly.com and music@eugeneweekly.com.

Arts

Eugene Opera‘s production of Tosca scheduled for March 13 and 15 at the Hult Center has been canceled, without hope of rescheduling, Executive Director Erika Rauer said in an email to the cast the morning of March 12. The cancellation came the day after final dress rehearsal. “Andrew [Bisantz, the conductor] and I are heartbroken that this production will not be able to be seen by the public,” she wrote. “We are deeply grateful for your incredible dedication and work. We only wish our community could witness your incredible artistry and experience the magic of this show.” Patrons should contact the Hult Center for ticket refunds or consider donating the cost to the opera.

Meanwhile, the Hult Center was scrambling to find ways to reschedule other performances in the center’s two performance halls. Eugene Symphony‘s March 19 concert featuring pianist Daniel Hsu has been rescheduled to May 30. The concerts on April 23, 26 and May 14 are still scheduled.

Ben Folds has canceled his national tour and was scheduled to perform with thet Eugene Symphony Saturday, May 30. Eugene Symphony is finding a new date in fall 2020 and is asking patrons to retain tickets for that future date. If you can’t make it, the Eugene Symphony suggests to donate the value of the ticket as a tax-creditable contribution.

Radio Redux says its April 3 performance of Stagecoach will be postponed to a date yet to be determined.

Very Little Theatre‘s March 13-28 production of Little Women is going ahead as planned, the theater says. VLT seats only 220 people and is under the new limit. Likewise, Actors Cabaret is a small enough venue to carry on with its new production of Sunset Boulevard, which opens March 13 and runs through April 4.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland has canceled all performances and other events from March 12 through April 8. All three of its theaters are over the 250 limit. The festival just opened five new plays for the season on March 6, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Copper Children and Bring Down the House, Parts I and II. This could be a devastating financial hit for the state’s largest performing arts group, which has already been suffering from wildfire-smoke cancellations in the past two seasons, so ticket holders should consider donating the price of their unused tickets. Patrons who want refunds should contact the festival beginning March 16; see OSFAshland.com for details.

Visual arts events in town are largely unaffected. Karin Clarke at the Karin Clarke Gallery downtown says business has been unusually quiet this week. She’s deciding whether to be open for the April First Friday ArtWalk held by Lane Arts Council. “For now, I’m running business as usual, except doing extra cleaning and sanitizing efforts,” she says in an email. In Corvallis, the downtown art walk scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled, and a March 12 opening reception for the juried Howland OPEN Community Exhibit at the Corvallis Arts Center will now be closed to the public, with only the exhibiting artists invited to attend.

Sessions Music Hall announced that because of the governor’s ban on events with more than 250 people, the organization will reassess whether to cancel, postpone or size down events. In the meantime, the venue is closed.

Dan Savage’s Hump Film Festival is postponed until further notice.

The Jazz Station is closed.

McDonald Theatre has canceled all shows for the upcoming four weeks.

Tsunami Books has canceled shows on March 14, 19, 21, 22 and 27. The March 15 author’s event is currently postponed.

Delgani String Quartet and Clarice Assad have rescheduled its March performances of Son of Brazil to a to-be-determined date.

A string of events at the Richard E. Wildish Community Theater have been canceled. The second annual Hawai’i Live tour on Sunday, March 15, Planktown Presents: Springfilm’s showing of The Princess Bride on Thursday, March 26, MentalPause on Friday, March 27, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical.

Gatherings

The 41st annual Lane County Home and Garden show is canceled.

The city of Springfield announced that it is suspending several events: Friends of the Springfield Library Book Sale (March 13 and 14), El día de los niños/El día de los libros (April 25) and all Springfield Public Library programming. The library will still be open, though.

The League of Women Voters of Lane County postponed its third Thursday luncheon and a public forum on redistricting, scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Starting Saturday, March 15 through Sunday, March 29, Museum of Natural and Cultural History is closed.

Schools

The University of Oregon has announced final exams, March 16-20, will be conducted remotely, as will the first three weeks of classes starting March 30. The school has also canceled “nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 people.”

4J Eugene School District announced that all school events, gatherings and field trips are suspended for the next 30 days. All Springfield School District events are also suspended through April 8. McKenzie School District has suspended its school-based assemblies and events, off-campus field trips, athletic events and practices and other events.

Oak Hill School is closed Friday, March 13, through Thursday, March 19.

Lane Community College canceled all nonessential events on campus. This applies to LCC’s Center for Meeting and Learning and all community-related performances, activities and athletic events. Winter finals will not be held in person and the first three weeks

Sports

Willamalane Park and Recreation District is now closed and is suspending all programs in the facility until futher notice. It is also canceling the MEGGA Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, and the volunteer-run egg stuffing party Friday, March 20. Refunds are available.

The Eugene YMCA is closed for deep cleaning and sanitation. It plans to reopen Monday, March 16.