In another life, Richard Quigley was almost certainly a mellow surfer dude. The affably high-energy Eugene artist has been making art — and teaching art, through Lane Community College — for decades, infusing colored pencil drawings, watercolors and acrylic paintings with his own sweet flavor of surrealism: Dalí with mole sauce, you might call it, wrapping dreamlike imagery around imaginary Latin American ruins and weird animals. He’s shown his work around the U.S. and in Mexico; for the next two months you can check out Quigley’s fantastic inner world while enjoying a fine Mediterranean lunch or dinner at Eugene’s Cafe Soriah, which is about to mount a show of his recent work. A reception will be 4 to 5:30 pm Sunday, March 8; the show is up March 1-April 30. Soriah is at 384 W. 13th Avenue.