A recent Eugene Weekly cover story, “A Wait Too Long” (2/6), portrayed PeaceHealth as uncaring in its treatment of sexual assault survivors in our Eugene-Springfield emergency departments. Nothing could be further from the truth.

PeaceHealth cares deeply about these patients; we have worked closely for years with Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS), and a monthly task force has been working diligently to continuously improve the care of sexual assault survivors.

Sexual assault is a community-wide problem, and a solution will require community-wide collaboration. With community partners, PeaceHealth has been immersed in work and planning for additional enhancements to our care of sexual assault survivors.

We are eager to share these improvements as soon as this work is complete, demonstrating PeaceHealth’s commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all of our patients.

Heather Wall, chief nursing officer

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart

Medical Center at RiverBend