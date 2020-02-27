KLCC Against The Homeless

I don’t often listen to KLCC anymore, but it seems like every time I do, I hear very biased reporting on homeless issues. I keep hearing from business people advocating further criminalization of homelessness and nothing from homeless advocates, whether housed or not.

This homeless advocate recommends not donating to KLCC until they have more balanced reporting.

By the way, anyone opposing lawlessness and wanting to improve safety in this town would push the police to curtail the ridiculous and dangerous motorists endangering pedestrians with disabilities every day, rather than on graffiti.

Martin Champion

Eugene