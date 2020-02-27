A Matter Of Clarity

I was on board with Rick Tijerina’s letter (2/20) wherein he writes “Trump hatred makes people stupid,” until I realized that he means “hatred of Trump makes people stupid.” Language clarity is important.

I understand that Tijerina is frustrated by the general consensus that blind support for Trump is stupid, and is clearly tired of being ridiculed. But writing an open letter that denounces the messengers and critics rather than the president who is actually doing the horrible and appalling things isn’t going to get Tijerina any closer to a membership in Mensa.

Michael Yaeger

Eugene