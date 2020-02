Thank you, Pete Benson, for your letter explaining why some elder suicides are rational (“Rational Suicide,” 2/6). Many people do not care to linger on and on while suffering from chronic, deteriorating illnesses such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.

Oregon laws are helpful for shorter-term illnesses, but leave some at the mercy of others, denying them the right to choose when and how to end their physical lives and to start on their next journey.

Helene England

Eugene